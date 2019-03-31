San Diego and Imperial Beach mayors head to Mexico for bi-national talks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina are taking part in bi-national talks this week.

News 8’s Kelly Hessedal reports from City Hall in Downtown San Diego with a look at what’s on the agenda.

"It’s incredibly important we work together with our federal officials,” said Mayor Faulconer.

The mayor spoke to reporters before heading to Mexico City for the annual San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s bi-national delegation visit.

The trip comes after President Donald Trump wrote a series of tweets Friday threatening to shut down the border if Mexico does not “immediately stop all illegal immigration coming in to the United States through our southern border."

Mayor Faulconer didn’t address the president's comments directly but he did stress how important the border region is to our economy

"We are the largest land Port of Entry in North America, that’s why it’s incredibly important that we have a safe and secure, and a functioning border,” said Faulconer.

The mayor says there are two main priorities of this trip: one, pushing for the new trade agreement to be ratified by the Mexican senate and congress; and two, stressing the needs for funding and infrastructure to solve the issue of cross border sewage flows. The latter is a problem Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina has been trying to fix for years.

"Let’s clean up the Tijuana River. Let’s invest in infrastructure. Let’s fix this problem of beach pollution so we have clean beaches from Rosarito all the way north to Point Loma,” said Dedina who is also headed to Mexico City.

As for the president's remarks, Mayor Dedina said this:

"We’re going to Mexico to promote border cooperation, not to close the border. When we’re all talking and working together, we can fix problems. When we’re talking about closing the border and yelling at each other you don’t fix problems... For our residents and region, we need this border open.”