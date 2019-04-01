County offices to close on Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, April 1 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.

All County essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, with the exception of the following:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office

Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

All County offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, April 2.