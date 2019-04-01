County offices to close on Cesar Chavez Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

County offices to close on Cesar Chavez Day

By County News Center
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, April 1 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.

All County essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, with the exception of the following:

  • Fallbrook Community Center
  • Lakeside Community Center
  • Spring Valley Community Center
  • Spring Valley Gymnasium
  • 4S Ranch Recreation Office
  • Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

All County offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, April 2.

