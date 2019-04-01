San Diego Women’s Week: Generating hope for sex trafficking surv - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Women’s Week: Generating hope for sex trafficking survivors

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Women’s Week kicked off Monday and all week long there will be an eclectic line-up of speakers in town.

One of those women is Susan Munsey, the founder and director of an organization called GenerateHope who spoke at the SD Women’s Week kick-off luncheon on Monday.

Susan spoke with Morning Extra about her inspiring story and how she is making a difference in the community. Generate Hope will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this month. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.