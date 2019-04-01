San Diego Women’s Week: Generating hope for sex trafficking survivors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Women’s Week kicked off Monday and all week long there will be an eclectic line-up of speakers in town.

One of those women is Susan Munsey, the founder and director of an organization called GenerateHope who spoke at the SD Women’s Week kick-off luncheon on Monday.

Susan spoke with Morning Extra about her inspiring story and how she is making a difference in the community. Generate Hope will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this month.