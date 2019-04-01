Spring events at San Diego Botanic Garden

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In the wake of a beautiful weekend across the county, San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas will host several spring events and classes this month.

While there are always cool classes to check out, this weekend you could attend Bees in the Garden. Did you know that bee-friendly plant choices, beehive placement and garden design go hand-in-hand to support successful backyard beekeeping? In this class, you'll not only learn about bees and how they support our food system, but also about their struggle to survive in our current environment. With a full list of classes on their site you can find classes that pique your interest. News 8's Ashley Jacobs focused on two big events for the entire family: ArtFest and Spring Party with Bunny.

ArtFest will bring more than 30 local artists together at the San Diego Botanic Garden. If you're looking for unique, one-of-a-kind art pieces to adorn your home or garden, you'll find them here. The artists participating will display their art, sell on site and be giving demonstrations of their work. Some of the artists include sculptors, painters, glass artists, potters, jewelry makers, as well as gourd and fiber artists. ArtFest is April 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day.

The whole family will enjoy a stroll through the beautiful gardens and a visit with the Easter Bunny at the garden's Spring Party. Children are invited to enjoy spring crafts and interact with real bunnies and small animals. There is also a stuffed bunny hunt that will allow each child to take one home. If this sounds like something your little ones would enjoy, mark your calendar for April 20.

USA Today is narrowing down a list of the best gardens in the country. The San Diego Botanic Garden is in the Top 20, but with votes could push through to the Top 10. Vote for your local garden as often as once a day to put San Diego on the map for yet another good reason.

Photo Courtesy of San Diego Botanic Garden.