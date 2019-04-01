South Bay Earth Day is this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — South County San Diego’s largest Earth Day celebration is coming up this Saturday.

The 2019 South Bay Earth Day kicks off at 11 a.m. at Chula Vista Memorial Park and will include 40+ “green” vendors, entertainment, yoga classes, organic food, tie-dye workshops and more.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Angelique Vanko with the event along with a chef, yogi, artists and more Earth Day stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the event.