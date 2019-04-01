Marine pilots killed in Arizona helicopter crash identified, previously stationed at Camp Pendleton

This March 28, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station Squadron barracks at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Yuma, Ariz. (Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

YUMA, AZ (NEWS 8) — Two Marine pilots who died Saturday in a helicopter crash on MCAS Yuma training grounds were identified by authorities on Monday.

Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand and Capt. Travis W. Brannon were conducting routine training when they were killed as the result of a crash involving an AH-1Z Viper helicopter at approximately 8:45 p.m.

"It is a somber day for the entire Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command as we mourn this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time," said Brig. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., commanding general of MAGTFTC.

34-year-old Wiegand of Ambler, Pennsylvania joined the Marine Corps in 2008. His previous duty stations included Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., and MCAS Yuma, Ariz, according to authorities. Wiegand previously deployed in support of a Unit Deployment Program in Okinawa, Japan. His personal decorations included the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star.

30-year-old Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee was previously stationed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., and MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, according to authorities. Brannon participated in Marine Rotational Force Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. His personal decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

"We join the families of Maj. Wiegand and Capt. Brannon in mourning the loss of a loved one," said Col. Kelvin W. Gallman, commanding officer of MAWTS-1. "Our most valued assets are the individual Marines and our primary focus is supporting the families during this difficult time."

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

