Dog who survived car crash looking for new home in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A dog who survived a deadly car crash in San Bernardino County earlier this year is looking to start a new life in San Diego County.

Lola has already been through so much loss and trauma; her current owner says she hopes to find her a permanent place to call home.

Up until a few months ago, Lola lived with her owner Philip Becker. The pair were travelling together when Becker and a box truck crashed killing Becker and mildly injuring Lola.

A friend of Becker’s, Susan Spunt of San Diego took Lola in as a foster dog after the crash and now wants to find her a permanent home. Susan says Lola spends most of her time indoors, but she enjoys getting outside.

Spunt is hoping the right person or family will come forward who can open their house to Lola as her forever home.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about adopting Lola.

