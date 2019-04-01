Cirque du Soleil makes a big entrance with Big Top

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - In show business it's important to make a big entrance and that's just what Cirque du Soleil is doing at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff was invited to watch the raising of the Big Top. This is the first Cirque Big Top show to visit San Diego in seven years.

Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them.

Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the Director of Creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83.

Raising the Big Top is no small feat. Sixty men and women pushed more than 100 supporting poles to raise the canvas to its final position. VOLTA travels with 72 trailer trucks carrying close to 2,000 tons of equipment.

The Big Top seats more than 2,500 people and is held down by 500 stakes. The tent can withstand winds up to 75 mph.

The Cirque production of VOLTA premieres on Wednesday, April 3.

VOLTA is in town until May 5th. For show information and tickets, click here.