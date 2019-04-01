Tacos El Gordo location in Downtown San Diego due to open in Apr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tacos El Gordo location in Downtown San Diego due to open in April

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Popular Mexican food chain Tacos El Gordo is set to open its doors in Downtown San Diego in the coming weeks – years after the location was announced.

The Tijuana-based chain which has been around for over 40 years already has three locations in South San Diego. They announced plans for Downtown location almost three years ago but say they were delayed by several setbacks including a lack of workers and a state fine.

Tacos El Gordo is now slated to open their location on F Street in the Gaslamp by the weekend of April 12.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • LAPD names suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

    LAPD names suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 2:25 AM EDT2019-04-02 06:25:56 GMT

    A suspect was named Monday night in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

     

    A suspect was named Monday night in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

     

  • Navy SEAL accused of war crimes moved out of Brig

    Navy SEAL accused of war crimes moved out of Brig

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 1:51 AM EDT2019-04-02 05:51:38 GMT
    This 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner underThis 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under
    This 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner underThis 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under

    Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is currently awaiting a court martial trial in San Diego accused of committing multiple war crimes during deployment in 2017.

     

    Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is currently awaiting a court martial trial in San Diego accused of committing multiple war crimes during deployment in 2017.

     

  • We'll run out of avocados in 3 weeks if President Trump closes the border

    We'll run out of avocados in 3 weeks if President Trump closes the border

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 1:30 AM EDT2019-04-02 05:30:17 GMT

    If the president of the United States follows through on his threat to close the border, it could affect the supply of avocados into the country. A top distributor and grower of avocados said the United States would run out of the fruit in three weeks.

     

    If the president of the United States follows through on his threat to close the border, it could affect the supply of avocados into the country. A top distributor and grower of avocados said the United States would run out of the fruit in three weeks.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.