Police Association opposes proposed 4 a.m. closing time for bars

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is currently awaiting a court martial trial in San Diego accused of committing multiple war crimes during deployment in 2017.
If the president of the United States follows through on his threat to close the border, it could affect the supply of avocados into the country. A top distributor and grower of avocados said the United States would run out of the fruit in three weeks.
Warning that the change would pose serious threats to public health and safety, the San Diego County Police Chiefs' and Sheriff's Association Monday announced its opposition to a state bill that proposes extending California's daily alcohol sales cutoff time from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Clouds will be building in ahead of an area of low pressure and associated cold front moving closer to Southern California. Strong onshore winds will pick up in the mountains and deserts starting late Tuesday through Wednesday.
President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the southern border raised fears Monday of dire economic consequences in the U.S. and an upheaval of daily life in a stretch of the country that relies on the international flow of not just goods and services but also students, families and workers.
Popular Mexican food chain Tacos El Gordo is set to open its doors in Downtown San Diego in the coming weeks – years after the location was announced.
In show business it's important to make a big entrance and that's just what Cirque du Soleil is doing at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A dog who survived a deadly car crash in San Bernardino County earlier this year is looking to start a new life in San Diego County.
Nipsey Hussle thought Marathon Clothing could be a seed to revive the impoverished Los Angeles community where he grew up.