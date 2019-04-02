California turns to dam's spillway for 1st time since crisis

The Democrats are demanding the full Trump-Russia report of special counsel Robert Mueller, and the president says that's fine with him if the attorney general OK's the release.

The Democrats are demanding the full Trump-Russia report of special counsel Robert Mueller, and the president says that's fine with him if the attorney general OK's the release.

Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him

Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him

The Democrats are demanding the full Trump-Russia report of special counsel Robert Mueller, and the president says that's fine with him if the attorney general OK's the release.

The Democrats are demanding the full Trump-Russia report of special counsel Robert Mueller, and the president says that's fine with him if the attorney general OK's the release.

Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him

Dems demand full Mueller report; Trump says OK with him

Trump visits Congress; Democrats turn to domestic issues but keep after the full Mueller report.

Trump visits Congress; Democrats turn to domestic issues but keep after the full Mueller report.

Trump visits Congress; Democrats turn to domestic issues but keep after the full Mueller report.

Trump visits Congress; Democrats turn to domestic issues but keep after the full Mueller report.

Democrats are seizing a political opportunity as Trump revives his push to quash the Affordable Care Act

Democrats are seizing a political opportunity as Trump revives his push to quash the Affordable Care Act

Wisconsin Lottery: Single ticket matching all six Powerball numbers to win third-largest jackpot in US lottery history was sold in Milwaukee suburb

Wisconsin Lottery: Single ticket matching all six Powerball numbers to win third-largest jackpot in US lottery history was sold in Milwaukee suburb

The federal government has charged Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination for allegedly misusing its vaunted ability to deliver ads with surgical precision to certain groups and not others

The federal government has charged Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination for allegedly misusing its vaunted ability to deliver ads with surgical precision to certain groups and not others

In the "Underwater Homeowners Association," neighbors become climate-change advocates by focusing attention on the future of real estate in flood-prone Miami

In the "Underwater Homeowners Association," neighbors become climate-change advocates by focusing attention on the future of real estate in flood-prone Miami

A University of Michigan professor has launched an initiative aimed at bringing attention to a 1994 U.S. immigration policy that he believes has contributed to the deaths of thousands of migrants who tried entering the country through the Sonoran desert

A University of Michigan professor has launched an initiative aimed at bringing attention to a 1994 U.S. immigration policy that he believes has contributed to the deaths of thousands of migrants who tried entering the country through the Sonoran desert

Project exploring migrant deaths in US aims to go global

Project exploring migrant deaths in US aims to go global

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore has called on the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle to surrender.

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore has called on the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle to surrender.

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the...

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the...

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the...

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the...

The surge of migrants arriving at the southern border has led the Trump administration to dramatically expand a practice it has long mocked as "catch and release.".

The surge of migrants arriving at the southern border has led the Trump administration to dramatically expand a practice it has long mocked as "catch and release.".

In a city that's seen more than its share of corruption, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is mired in a strange scandal involving no-contract deals that netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars for her self-published children's picture books.

In a city that's seen more than its share of corruption, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is mired in a strange scandal involving no-contract deals that netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars for her...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland's chief accountant is calling for Pug...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland's chief accountant is calling for Pug...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland's chief accountant is calling for Pug...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland's chief accountant is calling for Pug...

California's attorney general said it appears the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines has started in the state for the first time in nearly two decades after a federal court judge tossed out a statewide ban.

California's attorney general said it appears the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines has started in the state for the first time in nearly two decades after a federal court judge tossed out a statewide ban.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE -- In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Beni...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE -- In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Beni...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE -- In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Beni...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE -- In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Beni...

A federal jury Tuesday convicted a former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate and zookeeper in an attempted murder-for-hire plot.

A federal jury Tuesday convicted a former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate and zookeeper in an attempted murder-for-hire plot.

(Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic, tried to arrange the killing of Carole B...

(Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic, tried to arrange the killing of Carole B...

(Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic, tried to arrange the killing of Carole B...

(Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic, tried to arrange the killing of Carole B...

A congestion toll that would charge drivers to enter New York City's central business district is a first for an American city.

A congestion toll that would charge drivers to enter New York City's central business district is a first for an American city.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Motorists roll south on 7th Avenue in Times Square, Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Long ringed by some of the most expensive toll roads in the U.S., New York City is poised to take things even further with a plan to us...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Motorists roll south on 7th Avenue in Times Square, Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Long ringed by some of the most expensive toll roads in the U.S., New York City is poised to take things even further with a plan to us...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Motorists roll south on 7th Avenue in Times Square, Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Long ringed by some of the most expensive toll roads in the U.S., New York City is poised to take things even further with a plan to us...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Motorists roll south on 7th Avenue in Times Square, Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Long ringed by some of the most expensive toll roads in the U.S., New York City is poised to take things even further with a plan to us...

New York will be first US city to charge congestion toll

New York will be first US city to charge congestion toll

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Braden Scott gives a thumbs up as he pauses while practicing on the piano in Tomball, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019. Braden was diagnosed with the mysterious syndrome called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 2016 and was...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Braden Scott gives a thumbs up as he pauses while practicing on the piano in Tomball, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019. Braden was diagnosed with the mysterious syndrome called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 2016 and was...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Braden Scott gives a thumbs up as he pauses while practicing on the piano in Tomball, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019. Braden was diagnosed with the mysterious syndrome called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 2016 and was...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Braden Scott gives a thumbs up as he pauses while practicing on the piano in Tomball, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019. Braden was diagnosed with the mysterious syndrome called acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 2016 and was...

Chicago's runoff election on Tuesday pits a veteran politician against a political novice that will end with the city elevating its first black woman into the mayor's office.

Chicago's runoff election on Tuesday pits a veteran politician against a political novice that will end with the city elevating its first black woman into the mayor's office.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot, right, participates in a candidate forum in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, left, are competing to make history by becoming the city's first bl...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot, right, participates in a candidate forum in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, left, are competing to make history by becoming the city's first bl...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot, right, participates in a candidate forum in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, left, are competing to make history by becoming the city's first bl...

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this March 24, 2019 photo, Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot, right, participates in a candidate forum in Chicago. Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, left, are competing to make history by becoming the city's first bl...

Authorities say two workers might have been hurt during a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant.

Authorities say two workers might have been hurt during a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant.

Prosecutors say no one will be punished in the 2015 shootout between rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas, that left nine people dead and at least 20 injured.

Prosecutors say no one will be punished in the 2015 shootout between rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas, that left nine people dead and at least 20 injured.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). This Feb. 20, 2019, photo shows the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. California officials say the flood-control spillway at the nation's tallest dam is expected to be deployed as early as Tuesday, April 2, 2019, fo...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). This Feb. 20, 2019, photo shows the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. California officials say the flood-control spillway at the nation's tallest dam is expected to be deployed as early as Tuesday, April 2, 2019, fo...

By RICH PEDRONCELLI and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - An epic winter of rain and snow has refilled California's reservoirs and pressed into service a spillway at the nation's tallest dam Tuesday, a $1 billion structure that drained excess water for the first time since it crumbled two years ago and drove hundreds of thousands to flee the threat of catastrophic flooding.

Water flowed down the spillway and into the Feather River as storms this week and melting snowpack are expected to swell the lake behind Oroville Dam in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, said Molly White, principal engineer with the California Department of Water Resources.

The spring storms follow a winter that coated the mountains with thick snowpack, which state experts measured Tuesday to determine the outlook for California's water supplies. It was 162% of average after heavy winter rain and snow left the state drought-free for the first time since December 2011.

"We're going from flood to drought and drought to flood with very little normal in between," said Kris Tjernell, deputy director of the water resources department.

The measurement on a snowy day at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe found a snow depth of 106.5 inches (287 centimeters) and a snow water equivalent of 51 inches (129.5 centimeters), which is the depth of water that theoretically would result if the entire snowpack melted instantaneously.

Just four years ago, then-Gov. Jerry Brown found a field at Phillips Station barren of any measureable snow amid a historic drought.

With the increased rain and a snowpack not seen in years, water managers are beginning to discuss how best to manage and operate reservoirs, said John Paasch, chief of the department's hydrology and flood office.

"It's been a great winter, but it's not all fun and games," he said.

Officials opened Oroville Dam's main spillway because of the growing snowpack that will melt into California's waterways and storms expected this week, including one forecast to arrive Thursday, White said.

The original spillway on the 770-foot-high (235-meter) dam, which is 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, was built in the 1960s.

In early 2017, storms drenched the state and the massive spillway broke apart as it carried heavy flows.

Dam operators reduced the flow and allowed water to run down an emergency spillway - essentially a low area on the reservoir's rim - but the flow began eroding the earthen embankment that had never been used. Authorities suddenly had to order an evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living in communities downstream.

The threat of a dam collapse that would unleash a torrent of water did not happen, however, and people were allowed to go home days later.

In January 2018, an independent panel of dam safety experts released a nearly 600-page report that blamed the crisis on "long-term and systemic failures" by California dam managers and regulators to recognize inherent construction and design flaws in the dam.

The new spillway "was designed and constructed using 21st century engineering practices and under the oversight and guidance from state and federal regulators and independent experts," said Joel Ledesma, deputy director of the water resources department's State Water Project.

Repairs have cost $1.1 billion. California requested about $639 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the fixes, but the federal government has rejected $306 million of those reimbursements. U.S. officials say the dam's upper gated spillway was damaged prior to the heavy rain two years ago.

Local water agencies are already paying some of the repair costs, and they would cover anything not paid by the federal government.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.