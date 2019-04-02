LAPD names suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A suspect was named Monday night in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The suspect was identified as Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Holder was last seen Sunday fleeing the shooting scene in a white, four-door 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742 driven by an unidentified female, police said.

Holder allegedly walked up to three men, including Hussle, who were standing in front of The Marathon Clothing store in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue, near Crenshaw Boulevard in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles, around 3:20 p.m. Sunday and fired numerous shots at them, striking the victims who fell to the ground, the LAPD said.

Holder then ran southbound through a nearby alley to the waiting Cruze, police said.

On Monday night, a total of 19 people were injured, including two critically, when a stampede erupted at a memorial for murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least one of the critically injured patients was hurt in a car versus pedestrian accident and the other suffered a ``penetrating, traumatic injury,'' Stewart said. There was no evidence of any gunshot wounds and the majority of injuries were related to patients being trampled when the crowd rushed out.

