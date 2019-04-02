Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.



The gusty westerly winds will make driving difficult in some areas, especially for high-profile vehicles, and the National Weather Service urged drivers to use extra caution.



Blowing dust and sand could reduce visibility at times in the deserts, NWS officials warned.



The agency issued a wind advisory that will go into effect at noon today and continue until 11 a.m. Wednesday for the county mountains and deserts.



Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected beginning this afternoon, with the potential for gusts up to 50 mph, forecasters said. The strongest winds are expected this evening along mountain ridge tops and desert slopes.



The winds will be accompanied by partly cloudy weather throughout the county along with a slight chance of scattered showers into Wednesday. There is a 40 percent chance of rain tonight in the mountains and a 20 percent chance in coastal and inland-valley areas.



High temperatures will be 64 to 69 at the beaches and inland, 64 to 69 in the western valleys, 58 to 66 in the mountains and 79 to 84 in the deserts.

