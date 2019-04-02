Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography
KFMB. KFMB.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

The gusty westerly winds will make driving difficult in some areas, especially for high-profile vehicles, and the National Weather Service urged drivers to use extra caution.

Blowing dust and sand could reduce visibility at times in the deserts, NWS officials warned.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will go into effect at noon today and continue until 11 a.m. Wednesday for the county mountains and deserts.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected beginning this afternoon, with the potential for gusts up to 50 mph, forecasters said. The strongest winds are expected this evening along mountain ridge tops and desert slopes.

The winds will be accompanied by partly cloudy weather throughout the county along with a slight chance of scattered showers into Wednesday. There is a 40 percent chance of rain tonight in the mountains and a 20 percent chance in coastal and inland-valley areas.

High temperatures will be 64 to 69 at the beaches and inland, 64 to 69 in the western valleys, 58 to 66 in the mountains and 79 to 84 in the deserts.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

    San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:24 AM EDT2019-04-02 15:24:51 GMT

    Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?  A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.  

     

    Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?  A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.  

     

  • Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

    Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 10:49 AM EDT2019-04-02 14:49:57 GMT

    The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. 

     

    The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. 

     

  • Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

    Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 9:51 AM EDT2019-04-02 13:51:45 GMT
    KFMB.KFMB.
    KFMB.KFMB.

    Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

     

    Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.