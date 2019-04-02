Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them? A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.
The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's.
Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.
A sharp drop in temperatures Tuesday as onshore flow strengthens. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than they were on Monday. The marine layer has returned with low clouds and possible patchy fog during the morning hours.
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is currently awaiting a court martial trial in San Diego accused of committing multiple war crimes during deployment in 2017.
If the president of the United States follows through on his threat to close the border, it could affect the supply of avocados into the country. A top distributor and grower of avocados said the United States would run out of the fruit in three weeks.
Warning that the change would pose serious threats to public health and safety, the San Diego County Police Chiefs' and Sheriff's Association Monday announced its opposition to a state bill that proposes extending California's daily alcohol sales cutoff time from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the southern border raised fears Monday of dire economic consequences in the U.S. and an upheaval of daily life in a stretch of the country that relies on the international flow of not just goods and services but also students, families and workers.
Popular Mexican food chain Tacos El Gordo is set to open its doors in Downtown San Diego in the coming weeks – years after the location was announced.