Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch.

Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. Accouterments include a variety of garnishes, such as black cherries, olives, citrus, dill pickles pickled vegetables as well as a selection of flavored house salts, like sriracha and Thai ginger. They also have various hot sauces to spice up the creations.

Breakfast is served! We take you to #Cusp to experience their new brunch and Bloody Mary bar! What do you like on yours? @EricNews8 @HeatherNews8 @StellaNews8 @jennymilk pic.twitter.com/pjDBWO8Pdh — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) April 2, 2019

The Bloody Mary Bar will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs heads the restaurant to check out the options and get more details on upcoming events, including their family-friendly brunch.