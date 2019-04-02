Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch.

Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. Accouterments include a variety of garnishes, such as black cherries, olives, citrus, dill pickles pickled vegetables as well as a selection of flavored house salts, like sriracha and Thai ginger. They also have various hot sauces to spice up the creations.

The Bloody Mary Bar will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs heads the restaurant to check out the options and get more details on upcoming events, including their family-friendly brunch.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

    San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:24 AM EDT2019-04-02 15:24:51 GMT

    Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?  A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.  

     

    Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?  A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.  

     

  • Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

    Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 10:49 AM EDT2019-04-02 14:49:57 GMT

    The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. 

     

    The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. 

     

  • Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

    Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 9:51 AM EDT2019-04-02 13:51:45 GMT
    KFMB.KFMB.
    KFMB.KFMB.

    Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

     

    Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.