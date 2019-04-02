San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them? 

A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles. 

Malte Niebelschuetz founded Shore Buddies and creates stuffed animals by breaking down plastic bottles into plastic pellets and then melts it into yarn to create the fluffy friends. 

When you buy one of Shore Buddies stuffed animals the money goes right back into their organization to keep getting plastic out of our oceans. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs went to the La Jolla Children's Pool to find out more about the process used to create Shore Buddies.


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

    San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:24 AM EDT2019-04-02 15:24:51 GMT

    Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?  A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.  

     

    Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?  A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.  

     

  • Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

    Toast to a new Bloody Mary Bar in La Jolla

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 10:49 AM EDT2019-04-02 14:49:57 GMT

    The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. 

     

    The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's. 

     

  • Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

    Gusty winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 9:51 AM EDT2019-04-02 13:51:45 GMT
    KFMB.KFMB.
    KFMB.KFMB.

    Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

     

    Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.