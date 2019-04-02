San Diego company turns ocean waste into stuffed animals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them?

A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.

Malte Niebelschuetz founded Shore Buddies and creates stuffed animals by breaking down plastic bottles into plastic pellets and then melts it into yarn to create the fluffy friends.

When you buy one of Shore Buddies stuffed animals the money goes right back into their organization to keep getting plastic out of our oceans.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs went to the La Jolla Children's Pool to find out more about the process used to create Shore Buddies.



