Rady Children's Hospital to highlight start of Child Abuse Prevention Month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rady Children's Hospital will highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month Tuesday by forming a human chain around the hospital's Inspiration Fountain.



Hospital staff and the facility's Chadwick Center for Children and Families will host the "Hands Around the Hospital" event to commemorate the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month and show their support for child abuse victims. Event attendees plan to wear blue, the month's representative color, while they hold hands around the fountain in solidarity.



After forming the human chain, officials from the hospital and the county's Health and Human Services Agency will hold a news conference to discuss the scope and effects of child abuse. Chadwick Center Senior Director Charles Wilson, Associate Center Director Dr. Suzanne Starling and HHSA Acting Director of Child Welfare Services Kimberly Giardina are expected to speak.



The event is scheduled to begin at Rady Children's at 10 a.m. Residents can report instances of child abuse to the county's 24-hour child abuse hotline at (858) 560-2191.