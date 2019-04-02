San Diego Central Library to host resource and career fair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Central Library will host a resource and career fair Tuesday to give unemployed and homeless residents easier access to professional clothes necessary for a job interview.



The library plans to create a cache of ties, handbags and other professional clothing items for residents to borrow. In addition, attendees will have access to job training resources, hair and makeup styling and other free clothing from Think Dignity. City Councilman Chris Cate is collecting ties for the so-called "tie-brary" throughout the month.



"Studies have shown that employers are 41 percent more likely to hire or promote an employee who is dressed professionally," Cate said. "I believe that we must support all individuals entering or re-entering the workforce and that is why I allocated $5,000 from the city of San Diego's Community Projects, Program and Services Funding Program to support the `tie- brary'."



The resource fair is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the library. Residents are recommended but not required to register prior to the event and can do so at sandiego.librarymarket.com/spring-new-you. Residents can also contact library spokeswoman Monnee Tong at mtong@sandiego.gov for more information about the event and the tie-brary.