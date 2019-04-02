San Diego-based autism research nonprofit offers job opportunities for autistic adults

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and tracking down three men who robbed a couple at gunpoint in a Mission Valley apartment complex parking garage.
We are now learning more about the man who took National City police on a chase Sunday leading them to News 8’s front doors in Kearny Mesa.
With 1 in 59 children in the US having autism and an 85% unemployment rate for those with autism, a local non-profit is doing all they can to get the autistic into the workplace.
Authorities now say a total of 19 people have been taken to hospitals — two in critical condition — after a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle turned violent.
It's been a bumpy ride for the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season - and it could be the AAF's final season, according to reports from several media outlets.
The San Diego Central Library will host a resource and career fair Tuesday to give unemployed and homeless residents easier access to professional clothes necessary for a job interview.
Rady Children's Hospital will highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month Tuesday by forming a human chain around the hospital's Inspiration Fountain.
Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them? A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.
The 11th floor ocean view restaurant at Hotel La Jolla is welcoming a Bloody Mary Bar to weekend brunch. Cusp is considered a popular locale for mid-morning brunching and has introduced a well-stocked bar for guests to build their own Bloody Mary's.
Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts beginning Tuesday afternoon, meteorologists said.