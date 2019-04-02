San Diego-based autism research nonprofit offers job opportunities for autistic adults

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With 1 in 59 children in the US having autism and an 85% unemployment rate for those with autism, a local nonprofit is doing all they can to get the autistic into the workplace.

Based in San Diego, The National Foundation for Autism Research (NFAR) has multiple programs that aim to teach high-functioning kids with autism specific skills to get jobs after they graduate high school.

One example of these programs is NFAR Tech, a program that teaches social skills and technical skills by using hands-on training with real-life applications within the fields of software testing, computer programming and other technical professions. Kyle Vidal is a success story from the NFAR Tech program. He graduated the program in 2018 and is now working at Solar Turbines!

NFAR Outreach Specialist and mom of an adult son with autism Chelsea Asaro, launched a new program called NFAR Works. The 11-month program will train people in areas such as shipping/receiving, data entry, document processing, and product fulfillment.

New session in May! Engage & Connect is a program for the whole family of children with #autism, ages 2-8. Location: @kidventures 4S Ranch, #SanDiego Please contact info@nfar.org for more information. pic.twitter.com/abUCqbYXEt — nfarorg (@NFARorg) March 22, 2019



