Alliance of American Football suspending 'all football operations,' reports say

SAN ANTONIO — It's been a bumpy ride for the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season - and it could be the AAF's final season, according to reports from several media outlets.

An initial report Tuesday from Pro Football Talk indicates that the league will suspend "all football operations within the next few hours." According to PFT, this doesn't mean that the league will fold, but "it seems to be moving in that direction," the report says.

Action Network's Darren Rovell is reporting that the AAF will suspend football operations "immediately."

The move comes just eight weeks into the regular season, with two games remaining before playoffs commence.

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel took to Twitter to comment on the reports, noting that the AAF's problems have plagued similar leagues in the past.

If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

Just the reality of this unfortunate situation.. great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with “other” leagues for a long time. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

The league's majority owner, Tom Dundon, told USA TODAY Sports last week that lack of cooperation from the NFL Players Association to use young players from NFL rosters has left the future of the league unclear.

The AAF, Dundon reiterated to USA TODAY Sports, is a developmental league and without young talent from the players' union to develop, they may have to discontinue the league.

While the NFLPA did not have an official response to the lack of cooperation accusation, a players' union official told the publication that there are risks when it comes to lending active NFL players to the AAF.

In addition to concerns of whether or not lending players would violate the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) terms, the official explained that NFL players could be seriously injured in an AAF game resulting in a player missing an NFL season, which could lead to financial ramifications and a loss of valuable experience.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas. The title game will be played at the Ford Center at The Star, an indoor athletic facility shared by the Dallas Cowboys, the City of Frisco, and Frisco ISD high schools.

Originally scheduled to be played on April 28 in Las Vegas, the AAF championship game was moved to Frisco last week.

