Details emerge on driver who led police chase to News 8 studios in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We are now learning more about the man who took National City police on a chase Sunday leading them to News 8’s front doors in Kearny Mesa.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Angel Leyva and News 8 has learned about the charges he faces and his previous criminal history.

News 8 security cameras caught the suspect’s Honda pulling into the building’s front parking lot Sunday morning quickly followed by National City police vehicles. Footage from another camera in News 8’s lobby shows as Leyva runs to the front door and yanks on the handles several times. The door was locked so the suspect was unable to gain access; he is next seen pushing a button that rings at the front desk.

As police surrounded the man, he is seen going to the ground as they order him to get on his knees. Police said they were able to take him into custody without incident.

News 8 has since learned that Leyva is an ex-con and a registered sex offender who was convicted of statutory rape in 2001, according to court records.

National City police say the chase started Sunday after they received multiple 911 calls just after 9:45 a.m. reporting a Honda driving erratically and possibly hitting cars in the area of Harding Avenue.

Police say they spotted a vehicle matching the car’s description and attempted to pull the driver over. That is when the suspect took off leading police on a chase north which ended at News 8 studios.

As he was being taken into custody by police, Leyva said he wanted to talk with a reporter regarding his aunt and uncle saying something about them trying to take his property.

Incidents like this are among the reasons TV stations across the country have tightened security over the past several years with many adding multiple layers of locked doors.

For Sunday’s chase, Leyva is being charged with felony evading and driving under the influence. Police also say he shouldn’t have been driving in the first place as he has a suspended license.

RELATED COVERAGE