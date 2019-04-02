Police seek tips on three men who robbed man and woman in Mission Valley area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and tracking down three men who robbed a couple at gunpoint in a Mission Valley apartment complex parking garage.



The trio approached the man and woman in the parking garage of the Millennium Apartments, 5080 Camino Del Arroyo, and pulled out handguns, then one of the thieves demanded items from the victims, according to San Diego police.



The victims, whose names were withheld, gave the thieves luggage and a purse. The three men made their getaway in a car described as a white early 2000s Hyundai Sonata or Kia Optima, which went eastbound on Camino Del Rio North, then northbound on Camino Del Arroyo, police said.



The first suspect was described as Hispanic, between 26 and 32 years old with a stocky build, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat with white lettering, dark pants and white shoes.



The second suspect was described as Hispanic, in his late 20s with a stocky build and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes with white accents and a black hat.



The other suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 30s, with an athletic build and wearing a black and silver Oakland Raiders track jacket, black pants, black shoes with white accents and a black hat.



Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's eastern division at (858) 495-7957, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.