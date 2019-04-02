A beer museum is coming to San Diego's East Village

A group of local beer industry experts and entrepreneurs announced plans Tuesday to open a beer museum in San Diego's East Village.
According to a San Diego woman, a rock or some other object thrown from an Interstate 8 overpass in the Sports Arena area damaged her car and left her terrified.
We are now learning more about the man who took National City police on a chase Sunday leading them to News 8’s front doors in Kearny Mesa.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and tracking down three men who robbed a couple at gunpoint in a Mission Valley apartment complex parking garage.
With 1 in 59 children in the US having autism and an 85% unemployment rate for those with autism, a local non-profit is doing all they can to get the autistic into the workplace.
Authorities now say a total of 19 people have been taken to hospitals — two in critical condition — after a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle turned violent.
It's been a bumpy ride for the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season - and it could be the AAF's final season, according to reports from several media outlets.
The San Diego Central Library will host a resource and career fair Tuesday to give unemployed and homeless residents easier access to professional clothes necessary for a job interview.
Rady Children's Hospital will highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month Tuesday by forming a human chain around the hospital's Inspiration Fountain.
Have you ever wondered where your trash and recyclables end up after you get rid of them? A local company wants to keep plastic out of the ocean and has tackled their cause to protect marine life by creating something new out of old plastic bottles.