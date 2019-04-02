Man charged with murder for allegedly killing wife at City Heights apartment

A UC San Diego trauma surgeon on Tuesday told News 8 the number of scooter injuries are drastically increasing and is concerned about a public health issue.
We are less than a year away from Census Day on April 1, 2020, but the questions you could be asked to respond to remain controversial – particularly the question requiring people to verify their immigration status.
If you have never heard of Magic: The Gathering, it's a strategic card game played across the world. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff was invited to meet Carmel Valley's Dana Fischer.
A dangerous discovery at the San Dieguito River Park was made recently. Barbed wire was reportedly found hidden along a popular trail near Lake Hodges.
A murder charge was filed Tuesday against a man accused of killing his wife at the couple's City Heights Apartment, then fleeing the country.
Rady Children's Hospital highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month on Tuesday by forming a human chain around the hospital's Inspiration Fountain.
A group of local beer industry experts and entrepreneurs announced plans Tuesday to open a beer museum in San Diego's East Village.
According to a San Diego woman, a rock or some other object thrown from an Interstate 8 overpass in the Sports Arena area damaged her car and left her terrified.