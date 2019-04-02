Your Stories Investigation: Barbed wire found on Lake Hodges bik - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Your Stories Investigation: Barbed wire found on Lake Hodges biking trail

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A dangerous discovery was made at the San Dieguito River Park recently. Barbed wire was reportedly found hidden along a popular trail near Lake Hodges.

Fortunately, the wire was removed before any hikers or bicyclists were hurt, but this isn’t the first time wire has been found on a local trail.

News 8’s Shawn Styles reports with details in this Your Stories Investigation.

