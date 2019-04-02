The Census 2020 and its controversial questions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – We are less than a year away from Census Day on April 1, 2020, but the questions you could be asked to respond to remain controversial – particularly the question requiring people to verify their immigration status.

Saman Nesseri is a San Diego attorney and said he understands part of the argument in favor of verifying citizenship.

“I understand arguments on both sides. We want to protect voters’ rights, make sure people are voting draw the lines properly,” he said.

Nesseri said he does not believe that is what will happen.

“If the question is there than it is going to deter people from filling out the census which will lead to an inaccurate population count. Then, states will not get the funding they need and seats will be lost in Congress,” he said.

The 2020 Census will also get more specific when it comes to race. For those who identify as white or black, they will also have to write a specific origin such as, German or Jamaican.

When it comes to couples that live together, the Census will allow people to define themselves as a same-sex or opposite-sex couple – a move applauded by many.

“Your looking for the validation for the LGBTQ community and they want that validation,” said Nesseri.

Regarding the citizenship question, several entities including the ACLU and the state of California have sued the Trump administration to try and prevent the question from appearing on the Census.

The Supreme Court will hear the case later this month.