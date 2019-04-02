UC San Diego trauma surgeon says number of scooter injuries increasing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A UC San Diego trauma surgeon on Tuesday told News 8 the number of scooter injuries are drastically increasing and doctors are concerned about a public health issue.

The doctor said many who come to the medical center injured tell her, ‘I was doing something stupid.’

The UC San Diego doctor was the surgeon for the Georgia man who died from a scooter fall injuries but would not talk about the case because of patient privacy concerns.

Statement from the County's Health and Human Services about electric scooter-related injuries to News 8:

"At this stage we are not directly involved in research but are following other entities engaged in the research with interest. It should be noted that we have not collected or researched that data so far because the data being collected in ERs previously made it difficult to ascertain if an injury was related to a scooter or something else, as source of the injury was not always called out directly."-Sarah Sweeney Communications Officer, San Diego County Health and Human Services"

Statement from Lime to News 8:

At Lime, the safety of our riders and the community is our number one priority. That’s why every day we’re innovating on technology, infrastructure and education to set the standard for micromobility safety. We appreciate the attention on this very important issue, and we look forward to working with the industry, medical community and regulators to create a meaningful ecosystem for this new and evolving technology. Lime has recently led several safety initiatives, including: The launch of the Lime Gen 3 scooter with enhanced safety features, including upgraded wheels, better suspension, additional braking and improved balance. Global leader protecting each ride with $1 million in liability insurance. Investing more than $3 million in our Respect the Ride campaign to educate riders about safety and responsible riding. 250,000 free helmets distributed to riders across the globe. First of its kind Safety Brand Ambassador Program to engage communities and educate riders on safety. Dedicated Customer Support and Trust, Education and Safety teams available to riders 24/7. Convenors of an industry-wide Education and Safety Summit on micromobility. We’re also working with local governments around the world to support infrastructure for shared scooters and bikes. It’s clear consumers want micromobility infrastructure too; 52.2% of Lime riders ranked a protected bike lane as their number one choice for riding. We believe continued government investment in protected bike lanes and paths is critical. Many scooter riders are replacing car trips: in a survey of 20 of our global markets, 30% of Lime riders would have otherwise made their most recent trip by car if a scooter had not been available. Given the safety threat posed to vulnerable road users by cars, this mode shift away from cars may help to improve road safety. On Background: Like all forms of transportation, there is risk that we work to mitigate but cannot entirely eliminate. But there are risks even if they are very small, and we encourage users to ride safely: Before starting your trip, walk around the scooter and do a visual inspection. Don't use that vehicle if something isn't right and report it to our customer service team. Once you start your Lime trip, give the brake a tight squeeze to ensure it's working properly. Comply with any scooter audible or visual warnings to slow or adjust your speed. Ride defensively: wear a helmet and reflective or bright clothing, respect the right of way, and don’t ever ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and always ride in bike lanes when available. Ride smart: follow the rules of the road, keep both hands on the handle bars, don’t use your mobile device while riding and avoid wearing headphones.

Statement from the San Diego mayor’s office to News 8:

We are working on locking in a date for the City Council to consider the regulations. Either later this month or early next month, with the expectation that they would go into effect this summer. The regulations the Mayor has proposed include limiting the speed of the devices in high-pedestrian traffic areas, limiting how and where devices can be staged and parked, indemnification of the City and a requirement of liability insurance, better education of riders about local laws, data sharing, and fees for the right to use our public right-of-way.

Lyft statement to News 8:

We take scooter safety extremely seriously, and we have worked extensively with local officials and organizations to provide the best experience for riders and communities at large. Our policies and features include in-app education and tutorials before riding a Lyft scooter, guidance on how and where to park a scooter, and notifications in many areas where scooter riding and parking is restricted. Background: Lyft’s mission is to improve people’s lives with the best transportation. Lyft is committed to reducing vehicle miles traveled in cities by providing affordable, sustainable transportation options like bikes, scooters, and shared rides that better connect people to public transportation. We have been working toward a future with cities built around people, not personal cars, since day one and we’ve already made a lot progress to get there. Scooters are the next phase in helping reduce the dependency on personal vehicles and provide another reason, in addition to convenient and affordable rideshare, to give up a personal vehicle. We offer free helmets to any user who requests one. We also take care to ensure all of our marketing and promotional materials encourage helmet use. An example is below: When we receive a safety report involving a Lyft Scooter, we have a dedicated team which investigates the incident and reaches out to the parties involved. We also have a team on the ground to collect, rebalance, and maintain scooters in order to ensure that any available scooter is in good, operating condition. Our work with bikes and scooters is being guided by four key tenets: transportation equity, safer streets, integration with transit, and environmental sustainability. We’re committed to working closely with cities and investing in public-private partnerships to introduce more accessible mobility options. We are currently active in fifteen markets from San Diego to Washington DC and many cities in between.

Statement from Uber spokesperson to News 8:

"As we expand JUMP e-scooters and e-bikes, we are focused on how we can help protect the safety of our users and contribute to safer roads for everyone. We are continuously engaging with road safety experts and community advocates on ways we can contribute to safer roads and educating users to encourage safe riding behavior with in-app safety tips and the use of helmets."

