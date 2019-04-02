San Diego police seek more victims of accused serial rapist

A UC San Diego trauma surgeon on Tuesday told News 8 the number of scooter injuries are drastically increasing and doctors are concerned about a public health issue.
Investigators put out a call Tuesday to any victims of a suspected serial rapist who allegedly targeted intoxicated women after meeting them at San Diego-area nightspots and inviting them to his apartment or hotel.
We are less than a year away from Census Day on April 1, 2020, but the questions you could be asked to respond to remain controversial – particularly the question requiring people to verify their immigration status.
When shopping for groceries, you’ve probably seen egg carton labels featuring claims that the eggs are “cage-free” or “free-range.” But what do those labels really mean?
If you have never heard of Magic: The Gathering, it's a strategic card game played across the world. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff was invited to meet Carmel Valley's Dana Fischer.
A dangerous discovery at the San Dieguito River Park was made recently. Barbed wire was reportedly found hidden along a popular trail near Lake Hodges.
A murder charge was filed Tuesday against a man accused of killing his wife at the couple's City Heights Apartment, then fleeing the country.
Rady Children's Hospital highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month on Tuesday by forming a human chain around the hospital's Inspiration Fountain.