San Diego police seek more victims of accused serial rapist

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators put out a call Tuesday to any victims of a suspected serial rapist who allegedly targeted intoxicated women after meeting them at San Diego-area nightspots and inviting them to his apartment or hotel.

Juan Carlos Cordero, 35, was arrested March 21 on suspicion of three sex-assault offenses, including sexual penetration of an unconscious person and forcible sodomy, according to police. The crimes allegedly occurred between early 2015 and last month.

"Based on the circumstances of all the cases, (detectives are) looking for any additional sexual-assault victims or persons with information," San Diego Police Department Lt. Carole Beason said.

In addition to allegedly meeting some victims at local bars and nightclubs, Cordero is accused of making contact with others via online applications and websites such as Craigslist and PlentyOfFish.

Cordero, who allegedly has drugged some of the purported victims, is a 6-foot-tall, roughly 185-pound Latino who sports facial stubble and collar- length brown hair, according to police. He has been known to identify himself as "J.C." to young women, Beason said.

Any additional potential victims are asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210.