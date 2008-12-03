What's Going Around: Shingles Virus Posted: Wednesday, December 3, 2008 7:53 PM EST Updated: Friday, December 5, 2008 5:59 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Local doctors have a reminder this week that it's important to keep up with your vaccines. A recurrence of the chicken pox virus is showing up at local doctors' offices.



The chicken pox virus lives in the nervous system and is never really cleared from the body.



It can reactivate on its own or be spurred by things like emotional stress or immune deficiency and that can lead to shingles, which is a painful skin rash. Shingles can last for up to four weeks.



Doctors say it's important to keep the affected area clean. And there is a vaccine available for people over the age of 60.