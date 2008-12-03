The Dish With Anita: Macaroni And Cheese Posted: Wednesday, December 3, 2008 7:58 PM EST Updated: Friday, December 5, 2008 5:58 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Macaroni and cheese is one of the side dishes I make for Thanksgiving, and sometimes Christmas. This is my mother's recipe I have used for years with some minor changes and additions; it always disappears as fast as it gets to the table. I hope you will enjoy it for many years to come.



Ingredients:



1 package elbow macaroni (large or small)

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese?

1/2 cup shredded jack cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1 stick butter or margarine, plus extra for buttering casserole dish

3 tbsp flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

1 tsp garlic powder

1tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp paprika (optional)

2 1/2 cups whole milk or half and half

1-cup French's onions or panko bread crumbs

2-quart casserole dish



Instructions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees.



Boil macaroni according to package instructions for al dente (firm), not too soft, as you will be placing it in the oven to finish cooking. Combine three cheeses in a large bowl. Butter casserole dish. Once macaroni is cooked drain and place in casserole dish stir in half of the mixed cheeses, cover and set aside.



In a good size saucepan, melt butter on medium low; stir in flour and seasonings and cook for 3 to 5 minutes then slowly add milk and bring to a simmer until liquid starts to thicken. Add remaining cheese, reduce heat to low and stir until cheese is completely melted (if too thick you can add a little more milk). Pour over macaroni and stir just enough to coat most of the macaroni.



Sprinkle top with the French's onions or bread crumbs, cover loosely with foil and place in 350 degree preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and cook for 10 minutes longer or until the top is brown and crunchy. Remove from oven and let rest for a few minutes before serving.



Food Tip:



*Can be assembled, wrapped tightly and stored in freezer for up to 1 month. Remove and thaw at room temperature before baking.

