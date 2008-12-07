Falling Gas Prices a Sign Economy's in Trouble

Gas prices keep falling in San Diego and across the country, and no one really knows when the price will hit rock-bottom. But some analysts say cheap gas prices are not necessarily a positive sign for the economy.

Some local stations are now selling gas for under $1.60 a gallon. Consumer advocates say prices per gallon could even dip below $1.

The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County fell Sunday to its lowest point since January 2004, dropping 2.6 cents to $1.823.

The average price is 13.9 cents less than a week ago, 86.2 cents less than at this time last month, $1.537 less than at this time last year and $2.807 less than the record high of $4.63 set June 19, the Oil Price Information Service reported.