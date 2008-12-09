Weekdays, 4:30AM, 5AM, 6AM & 11AM

"Find a job you love doing and you'll never work a day in your life."

Dan Cohen co-anchors CBS News 8 This Morning and CBS News 8 at 11am.

"I've always been outgoing and energetic, so television news is a natural fit for me," says the University of Illinois graduate.

Although he was raised in Bourbonnais, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, Dan calls himself a California boy...and he is glad to get back to his roots.

"I feel so fortunate to be working in San Diego," says Dan. "It's heaven on Earth."

Born in San Bernadino, California, Dan always knew the path he wanted to pursue professionally. "Reporting is just so exciting to me plus I knew I couldn't do a typical 9 to 5 job behind a desk," recalls Dan.

Jump starting his career while still in college, Dan worked for WFLD-TV, Chicago's Fox station. Then came CNWG, a local newschannel in the Atlanta area. Making the move to Florida, Dan hit TV airwaves as a weekend anchor and reporter at WTXL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Tallahassee. Next came CBS News 8 right here in San Diego and a return to the Golden State.

Dan's favorite news moment? "Reporting on the 2000 presidential recount," answers Dan. "It was the biggest story in the world and it was happening in my own backyard." Another favorite, and unusual memory, is Dan's involvement in a police arrest. "I helped authorities catch a cross-dressing bank robber."

Dan has been honored with 3 Emmy Awards for his work covering the massive San Diego firestorms in 2003 and 2007, and for his live coverage of a military jet crash that killed a family of four in University City.

When he's not catching criminals, Dan likes to catch the waves at local beaches. A self-admitted sports nut, he also enjoys playing basketball, baseball, football and soccer. But his love of television is never far behind - "I also love watching just about any sporting event on TV."