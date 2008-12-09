Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk Concludes with Hugs, Tears

The journey continues for thousands of men and women looking for a cure for breast cancer. Participants kept walking for a third day, Sunday, Nov. 23.

News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards is there with highlights of the three-day walk.

More than 4,000 participants attended. An estimated $11.2 million was raised during for the walk.

By the time the weekend is over, walkers will have trekked 60 miles with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.