8's Cool School: San Dieguito Academy

You can call it on-the-job training in some North County classrooms. Students in the San Dieguito School District are being exposed to real-life careers.



Students in the healthcare essentials course at San Dieguito Academy are getting a hands-on sneak peek into the medical field.



"Today we did blood pressure, learning how to take blood pressure, heart rate and we also did a respiration lab outside to see our lung capacity," student Adam said.



Exploring career opportunities is one goal of the district's Career Technical Education program.



"We believe simply learning in books and working in a regular classroom is not enough, they need real life experience," assistant principal Jeanne Jones said.



For students like Adam, who plan to pursue pre-med in college, this program is precisely what the doctor ordered.



"It's real life, it's more realistic, it's more practical," Adam said.



There is a variety of course offerings. In the silkscreen class, students are designing and printing their own products.



"You just get the design together, you put it on your screen and then you print it on your shirt," student Lauren said.



But learning doesn't end there.



"We have an Exhibition Day where the students sell their product and it's an amazing class. The students create their own design, actually manufacture and then market their product," Jones said.



Although most CTE courses are offered as electives, core academics are woven into the curriculum.



"For example, we are in the auto shop... this class writes a monthly newsletter that the students write and produce, which helps support their English skills they need," Jones said.



In the woodshop class, students create masterpieces.



"There are no bird houses in our woodshop class. Students make amazing state-of-the-art structures and beautiful furniture," Jones said.



Students even design and manufacture guitars.



"Every student has gifts talents and strengths. We're trying to give every student the opportunity to sample those strengths to begin them on the pathway for a productive life," Jones said.



Congratulations to San Dieguito Academy, 8's Cool School of the Week.