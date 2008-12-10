8's Cool School: Del Sur Elementary

Del Sur -- Global seminars, teleconferencing, it sounds like the daily agenda for San Diego's leading bio-tech firms. Think again, it's actually the curriculum at Poway School District's newest campus Del Sur Elementary - home of the Explorers.



"You can explore the school just like you can explore the world when you get older," said Sabrina.



These explorers are on a mission to become 21st century global citizens.



"We are a brand new school with a vision of the 21st century," explained Principal Doug Johnson.



This $30 million campus has just about everything to help equip global thinkers.



"The design of the school is to give students that notion that the world is at their feet," Johnson continued.



As students enter the educational mall, the incredible architectural design inspires imagination and intellectual wonder.



"With the look at the hydrosphere moving into the biosphere and geosphere and ultimately takes a look at the stratosphere," said Johnson. "Beyond what anybody would believe would be in an elementary school, it's definitely phenomenal."



Inside the classroom, learning promotes inquiry, discovery and college readiness.



"This school's goal is to get us all into college," said Chris.



Every classroom adopts a different university. Ms. Schofield's 3rd graders represent USC.



"Well, I want to go to USC because I bet you it would be really nice, and I can play for the football team there," Ty said.



Rigorous academics, such as Del Sur's math program combine technology and innovative curriculum to challenge students to rise beyond their potential.



"We have all this technology here that helps us with everything. The teachers are great," said Chris.



Del Sur's mission is to be technologically progressive while instilling tolerance and respect for diversity.



"We are a sister school to a school in China and TJ and our students are busy doing video conferencing and doing email with students in those other countries," said Johnson.



"It's good cause we're really getting a good education," noted Ty.



And Del Sur's Explorers will be ready for any global challenge.



Congratulations To Del Sur Elementary - 8's Cool School Of The Week !