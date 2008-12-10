8's Cool School: Millennial Tech Middle School

Chollas View -- Students at the newest magnet school in the San Diego Unified School District are getting some high-tech help when it comes to learning at Millenial Tech Middle School in Chollas View. In Ms. McIntosh's humanities class, students are learning with the help of a giant high-tech promethean active board.



"We're the only school with active board in the whole San Diego district," said Brian a sixth grader.



It's just one of several high-tech learning tools you'll find at Millennial Tech Middle School - the newest magnet school in the San Diego Unified School District.



"It's all about the technology," said Fiona.



"We have a lot of lofty goals, our number one goal is to be the most highest achieving science, technology, engineering school that focuses on mathematics," said Principal Helen Griffith.



MTM opened its doors last month to 270 sixth and seventh graders with the help of a $2.3 million federal grant. Aspiring scientists, engineers and mathematicians now have a hands-on, rigorous curriculum equipped with every high-tech tool imaginable.



Learning in this digital environment, students can apply knowledge and skills through relevant, "real world" projects.



"It's the technology and engineering cause I want to be an engineer when I grow up," explained Brian.



Students learn from teachers and professionals in the fields of robotics, engineering and bio-tech.



"Right now I'm taking notes on the respiratory system," said Seke.



Mac-based learning enables students to grasp concepts and create their own projects.



"We can build models and compete in competitions like the Mesa Program," continued Seke.



Educators believe raising expectations and instructional levels will raise achievement.



"All students can learn, all students can achieve at higher levels. All students can master curriculum and go beyond and have proficiency," explained Griffith.



And create a solid foundation for their high-tech future.



"I want to build a good future for my life...maybe have a family and be an engineer and earn a lot of money," Brian said.



Congratulations to Millenial Tech Middle School - 8's Cool School Of The Week!