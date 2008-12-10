8's Cool School: Millennial Tech Middle School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8's Cool School

8's Cool School: Millennial Tech Middle School

Updated: 10-27-08 at 3:17PM

Chollas View -- Students at the newest magnet school in the San Diego Unified School District are getting some high-tech help when it comes to learning at Millenial Tech Middle School in Chollas View. In Ms. McIntosh's humanities class, students are learning with the help of a giant high-tech promethean active board.

"We're the only school with active board in the whole San Diego district," said Brian a sixth grader.

It's just one of several high-tech learning tools you'll find at Millennial Tech Middle School - the newest magnet school in the San Diego Unified School District.

"It's all about the technology," said Fiona.

"We have a lot of lofty goals, our number one goal is to be the most highest achieving science, technology, engineering school that focuses on mathematics," said Principal Helen Griffith.

MTM opened its doors last month to 270 sixth and seventh graders with the help of a $2.3 million federal grant. Aspiring scientists, engineers and mathematicians now have a hands-on, rigorous curriculum equipped with every high-tech tool imaginable.

Learning in this digital environment, students can apply knowledge and skills through relevant, "real world" projects.

"It's the technology and engineering cause I want to be an engineer when I grow up," explained Brian.

Students learn from teachers and professionals in the fields of robotics, engineering and bio-tech.

"Right now I'm taking notes on the respiratory system," said Seke.

Mac-based learning enables students to grasp concepts and create their own projects.

"We can build models and compete in competitions like the Mesa Program," continued Seke.

Educators believe raising expectations and instructional levels will raise achievement.

"All students can learn, all students can achieve at higher levels. All students can master curriculum and go beyond and have proficiency," explained Griffith.

And create a solid foundation for their high-tech future.

"I want to build a good future for my life...maybe have a family and be an engineer and earn a lot of money," Brian said.

Congratulations to Millenial Tech Middle School - 8's Cool School Of The Week!

  • Adopt 8More>>

  • Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-05 02:02:06 GMT

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

  • Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-19 02:09:52 GMT

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

  • At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-22 01:51:54 GMT

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.