8's Cool School: Westview

Del Sur -- Physical education is taking on a whole new direction in schools these days. Students at Westview High in Del Sur are staying fit by exploring the world of scuba diving.



Geared up and ready to go, students at Westview are learning first-hand about the amazing underwater world of scuba diving.



"It's really fun. It's my second time doing it, and it's a great experience cause not many schools get this opportunity," said 11th grader Erica.



The course is offered through Westview's Exercise Nutritional Science program. The instruction is provided by the diving team of Ocean Enterprises.



"We bring out instructors, all of the equipment and they get half hour of pool time where they learn basics, breathing underwater, swimming with all the scuba gear," explained Trish Keefer with Ocean Enterprises.



This instruction follows the PADI Certification System and students are quickly becoming acclimated to the equipment and sensation of scuba.



"Just the dynamics of breathing underwater and being weightless," said Alex.



"It's so fun really fun and so cool to be able to breathe underwater," 12th Grader Alicia noted.



"Some take to it right away then get certified through Ocean Enterprises," said Marina Henry an ENS Instructor with Westview.



"We also do encourage them if they're thinking about career in marine sciences or any type of scuba dive career. This is sort of a jump start for them," continued Trish Keefer.



Westview's exercise program also includes a classroom component, where students learn about health, science and nutrition.



"Mixing it up and integrating it so that as you're learning the health stuff you can apply it to where you're working out," said Alicia.



"That's our goal, is to keep kids fit for a lifetime that's what we're hoping we find an activity for them that they like and want to do for a long time," continued Marina Henry.



And for these beginning divers, it appears this lesson has paid off.



"I really hope to get certified. I really want to go in the ocean and go with my dad cause he's in the Navy and it will be fun," said Erica.



Congratulations to Westview High - News 8's Cool School Of The Week!