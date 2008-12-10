8's Cool School: Teri Learning Academy

Oceanside -- Summer school has a new twist for some students from the Teri Learning Academy in Oceanside, where their classroom is definitely paradise.

Students from Teri Learning Academy and Country School are having the time of their lives, thanks to volunteers from Surfin-Fire who are providing free surf lessons for the day.

"I've got all my instructors out here. We're just doing one-on-one, having a fun day with them. It's pretty rewarding too," said Surfin-Fire's John Peterson.

"Super nice, they're kind. They're probably the best surfing instructors you could ever get," student Luke said.

...Like pro-surfer Pedro Fernandez....

"One of the best days of my surfing career, having all these kids here," noted Pedro.

With the help of these pros, hangin' ten is now second nature.

"I've never been able to get up on that surfboard, and I've always wanted to surf, and I saw everybody doing it. Wow!!!" exclaimed Luke.

The Teri Learning Academy and Country School serve children with learning and developmental disabilities. Through innovative instruction, students are riding the waves and reaching their full potential.

'"We're in our 28th year of providing services for people with developmental disabilities," said Cheryl Kilmer the CEO and founder of Teri Learning Academy.

And today's lesson is definitely a slice of paradise!

"Probably one of the best days of my life," said Luke.

Congratulations to Teri Learning Academy - News 8's Cool School of the Week.