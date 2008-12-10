8's Cool School: Black Mountain Middle School

Poway -- Some local students put on a show over the weekend for anyone in the mood for some high-flying entertainment. Middle school plays are reaching spectacular new heights.

The Poway Performing Arts Center has taken flight - literally - as the Black Mountain Middle School Penasquitos Players rehearse their musical production of Peter Pan.

The astounding aerodynamics are designed and directed by the renowned flying company ZFX Inc. - who also flew the Broadway productions of Peter Pan and Wicked.

"It's kind of like a once in a lifetime opportunity in middle school," said Julia.

Chorus and drama teacher Melissa Moreau is the director and inspiration behind this elaborate production.

"It's a great chance for them to get into a real theater, a real show, get their taste wetted for more theater in the future," said Moreau.

More than 170 students and community members form this ensemble which features three separate casts

"I play Wendy in cast three," noted Julia.

"I'm playing Michael in Peter Pan," said Michael.

The three Peters were cast both male and female.

"I loved putting on the costume, and I dyed my hair for this" said Kelly who plays one of the Peters.

"I'm having so much fun with it. People say are you nervous, what ..no I'm just going up there it's fun, it's exciting," said Hannah who plays Peter number two.

The leads were chosen through a rigorous audition process.

"It took about two months and so we had to learn a lot of lines," said Julia. "We also had to have the accent too, which was really hard."

But these consummate professionals mastered their craft. They even captured Peter's "signature crow!!"

Students handled every aspect of production.

"Teamwork plays a big role in this play!" explained Matthew.

"This is something they'll absolutely remember for the rest of their lives. We're developing someone that will live theater and in some cases someone who will go on to be in theatre," added Moreau.

And now with hours of rehearsals under their belts and thinking the "loveliest of thoughts," these talented kids are soaring high!

Congratulations to Black Mountain Middle School - News 8's Cool School of the Week.