8's Cool School: Black Mountain Middle School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8's Cool School

8's Cool School: Black Mountain Middle School

Updated: 05-12-08 at 2:37PM

Poway -- Some local students put on a show over the weekend for anyone in the mood for some high-flying entertainment. Middle school plays are reaching spectacular new heights.

The Poway Performing Arts Center has taken flight - literally - as the Black Mountain Middle School Penasquitos Players rehearse their musical production of Peter Pan.

The astounding aerodynamics are designed and directed by the renowned flying company ZFX Inc. - who also flew the Broadway productions of Peter Pan and Wicked.

"It's kind of like a once in a lifetime opportunity in middle school," said Julia.

Chorus and drama teacher Melissa Moreau is the director and inspiration behind this elaborate production.

"It's a great chance for them to get into a real theater, a real show, get their taste wetted for more theater in the future," said Moreau.

More than 170 students and community members form this ensemble which features three separate casts

"I play Wendy in cast three," noted Julia.

"I'm playing Michael in Peter Pan," said Michael.

The three Peters were cast both male and female.

"I loved putting on the costume, and I dyed my hair for this" said Kelly who plays one of the Peters.

"I'm having so much fun with it. People say are you nervous, what ..no I'm just going up there it's fun, it's exciting," said Hannah who plays Peter number two.

The leads were chosen through a rigorous audition process.

"It took about two months and so we had to learn a lot of lines," said Julia. "We also had to have the accent too, which was really hard."

But these consummate professionals mastered their craft. They even captured Peter's "signature crow!!"

Students handled every aspect of production.

"Teamwork plays a big role in this play!" explained Matthew.

"This is something they'll absolutely remember for the rest of their lives. We're developing someone that will live theater and in some cases someone who will go on to be in theatre," added Moreau.

And now with hours of rehearsals under their belts and thinking the "loveliest of thoughts," these talented kids are soaring high!

Congratulations to Black Mountain Middle School - News 8's Cool School of the Week.

  • Adopt 8More>>

  • Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-05 02:02:06 GMT

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

  • Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-19 02:09:52 GMT

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

  • At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-22 01:51:54 GMT

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.