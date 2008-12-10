8's Cool School: Ocean Air Elementary - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

It's the newest gem of the Del Mar Union School District. Ocean Air Elementary opened its doors last August. And once you step foot on campus, you'll immediately see it's a very special place.

With brightly painted buildings, Crayola-colored pillars and wavy fencing, Ocean Air Elementary in Carmel Valley has been described as whimsical - even magical.

"I think it's a pretty good name, cause it's near the ocean," said Alexis.

A stone pathway meandering through the campus is called The River of Knowledge. If you take a moment to glance up, you'll discover even more architectural wonders.

"Up top of the library, if you get an aerial photo of that, it's an open book," said "Cool Teacher" Jodi Neilson.

This $36 million campus is home to 56 students and was designed by the local architectural firm of Westberg and White.

"I think this is a great school," noted Alexis.

But students and educators will tell you the real magic unfolds inside the classrooms.

"We're really very fortunate that the children do have a lot of exposure to different curriculum through different teachers that are experts in their field," explained Neilson.

Everyday, students rotate classrooms and teachers. The curriculum is broad-based, emphasizing the arts and rigorous hands-on academics.

In the fourth grade science lab, students are investigating erosion.

Staying true to their school's name, students at Ocean Air are also learning to become stewards of our environment.

"We learn about the animals that live in the ocean and a lot about the environment and pollution and stuff," added Shira.

"We have this little program, if you pick up ten pieces of trash, you get a pencil," continued Alexis.

"We want to expose them to everything we possibly can so they have a love of learning," Neilson added.

And an appreciation of their very cool school!!!

Congratulations to Ocean Air Elementary - News 8's Cool School of the Week.
 

