8's Cool School: High Tech High North County

Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home.
A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.
Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18.
On Adopt 8, we feature children who are considered "difficult to place" because they are older, or have special needs. This past year, wishes came true for several children featured on Adopt 8 who have been matched with a forever family, but many are still waiting to find a permanent home.
Over the past two decades, a former Adopt 8 child lived in seven foster homes and three group homes - and never ended up getting adopted. But now, Larry Banks is using his experience to help other foster youth change their own path and has dedicated his life to helping kids.
More than two dozen kids celebrated finding forever homes at the juvenile court near Serra Mesa on Nov. 17. 28 children and 20 families culminated their journey through the adoption process. San Diego County Adoptions officials said the day was especially important because it can sometimes takes years for an adoption to finalize. County officials said they are grateful for everyone that comes forward to provide homes for children and become adoptive parents.
As families across the country celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one local family is counting their new members.
13-year-old Sarah knows she has less than five years left, before she ages out of the foster care system.