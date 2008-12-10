Skipping Health To Save Money Could Cost You Your Life Posted: Wednesday, December 10, 2008 4:45 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2009 1:21 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Advocates with the AARP say they're seeing an alarming amount of cases where people are avoiding medical procedures to save money.



The new survey shows 22 percent have delayed seeing a doctor and that 16 percent have skipped procedures like mammograms to save money. Also those surveyed aren't always taking their medicine as prescribed.



"We found that over half of all the people we surveyed said instead of taking the medication that their doctor prescribed, they're doing other things such as using an over-the-counter medication instead or skipping a dose, or simply not filling a prescription," AARP Advocacy Director Ingrid McDonald said.



Doctors also warn parents not to water down infant formula. It could lead to malnutrition, seizures and brain damage.

