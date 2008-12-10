Researchers Uncover Secrets To Living Longer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Researchers Uncover Secrets To Living Longer

Posted: Updated:
People are expected to live about 30 years longer than they were a century ago, and now scientists say we could soon be living even longer lives.

A doctor is Massachusetts is testing a substance found in red wine they hope will prevent age-related diseases, and a doctor at U.C. San Francisco has found a way to extend life by manipulating genes. She's been able to make worms live six times longer than normal.

The life expectancy today is 78, and for now aging experts say lifestyle choices, including a healthy diet and exercise are the safest, most effective way to add years to your life.

They say 70 percent of how long and well you live is determined by your choices, and about 30 percent are your genes.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

     

    Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

     

  • The Late Late Show with James Corden

    The Late Late Show with James Corden

    Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.

     

    Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.

     

  • Inside Edition

    Inside Edition

    Inside Edition is television's longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated news magazine. Get the latest news, headlines, investigative reports, entertainment news and consumer alerts.

     

    Inside Edition is television's longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated news magazine. Get the latest news, headlines, investigative reports, entertainment news and consumer alerts.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.