Researchers Uncover Secrets To Living Longer

People are expected to live about 30 years longer than they were a century ago, and now scientists say we could soon be living even longer lives.

A doctor is Massachusetts is testing a substance found in red wine they hope will prevent age-related diseases, and a doctor at U.C. San Francisco has found a way to extend life by manipulating genes. She's been able to make worms live six times longer than normal.

The life expectancy today is 78, and for now aging experts say lifestyle choices, including a healthy diet and exercise are the safest, most effective way to add years to your life.

They say 70 percent of how long and well you live is determined by your choices, and about 30 percent are your genes.

