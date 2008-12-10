AP Source: Yanks, Sabathia Reach Agreement

Associated Press - December 10, 2008 4:43 PM ET

LAS VEGAS (AP) - CC Sabathia and the New York Yankees have agreed on the framework for a $161 million, 7-year deal.

It is the richest contract for a pitcher in baseball history.

The Yankees and Sabathia's agents still need to work out all of the contract details, a baseball official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized.

