Simple Steps Can Reduce Fall-Related Injuries

Simple Steps Can Reduce Fall-Related Injuries

Injuries suffered from falling down make up 10 percent of all emergency room visits for people 65 and older.

Health care providers are taking steps to help prevent these types of injuries.

A survey shows that falls are cut significantly when people monitor their medication, check their blood pressure often and participate in physical therapy.

