New Technology May Pick Up Early Signs Of Dementia

There's a new way to help detect dementia in senior citizens.

It's a bracelet similar to those used to track people with Alzheimer's. But this device is used to monitor abnormal movements and wandering.

Researchers at the University of South Florida developed the technology and say it can be used to predict the early stages of dementia.

If caught early, dementia can be treated with medication.

The system is being tested at a retirement home in Florida, and could be on the market within five years.

