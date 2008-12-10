Creditors Object to Vick Finance Statement

Associated Press - December 10, 2008 4:33 PM ET

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Major creditors in Michael Vick's bankruptcy case say a disclosure statement he filed last month lacks sufficient detail on his finances and his prospects of returning to the NFL.

A committee of creditors, including the Atlanta Falcons, objected to Vick's disclosure statement in papers filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newport News, Va.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday.

The disclosure statement says Vick has reason to believe he will be able to resume his NFL career after he completes his 23-month prison term for bankrolling a dogfighting ring. But the creditors say Vick, who remains suspended by the league, fails to back up that statement. They also say the statement fails to explain millions of dollars in spending and transfers.

