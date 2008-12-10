U.S. Is Unprepared To Care For Wave Of Elderly - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

U.S. Is Unprepared To Care For Wave Of Elderly

Posted: Updated:
Baby Boomers may find it more difficult to find the specialized care they will need as they age.

The Institute of Medicine predicts a shortage of geriatric health care workers over the next 20-plus years, that is even as the expected 70 million retirees through 2030 will call for greater services.

The study says the problem is a growing number of specialists are not being replaced as they retire.

Also, Medicare and Medicaid pay a large portion of long-term elderly care, and those programs often pay physicians less than what private insurance does.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.