Alabama State Football Program Placed on Probation

Associated Press - December 10, 2008 3:23 PM ET

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama State's football program has been placed on five years probation by the NCAA and must forfeit all games won in the 2000 and 2001 football seasons.

The NCAA said Wednesday the university also must forfeit the 2001 Southwest Athletic Conference championship.

The NCAA findings were announced by Dennis Thomas, commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Thomas said the NCAA Committee on Infractions found the Hornets football program guilty of a number of violations from 1999 to 2005. They included academic fraud, lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by former head coach L.C. Cole.

Penalties levied include a ban on postseason competition for the 2009 football season.

