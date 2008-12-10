QB Matt Cassel Leaves Patriots After Father Dies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

QB Matt Cassel Leaves Patriots After Father Dies

Associated Press - December 10, 2008 3:13 PM ET

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The father of New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel has died.

Coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Greg Cassel died Monday night and Matt has left the team. Belichick said he didn't know when the player would return.

Greg Cassel was a script writer in California, and the Patriots were practicing at San Jose State this week for Sunday's game at the Oakland Raiders. The team stayed on the West Coast after last Sunday's 24-21 win in Seattle.

Matt Cassel is from Northridge in the Los Angeles area and his father and mother Barbara divorced when he was 14.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

