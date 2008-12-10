Tebow, Pair of Big 12 QBs Are Heisman Finalists - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tebow, Pair of Big 12 QBs Are Heisman Finalists

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (15) gets the crowd excited near the end of a 31-20 win over top ranked Alabama in the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 6, 2008. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow (15) gets the crowd excited near the end of a 31-20 win over top ranked Alabama in the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 6, 2008.

Associated Press - December 10, 2008 6:13 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) - Tim Tebow will go for two against a pair of talented quarterbacks from the Big 12 when the Heisman Trophy is handed out Saturday night.

Sam Bradford from Oklahoma and Colt McCoy from Texas joined Tebow as Heisman finalists announced Wednesday.

Tebow, the rugged and multitalented junior from Florida, was the first sophomore to win the Heisman last year and is now trying to become the second player to win it twice.

Archie Griffin won the Heisman as a junior in 1974 for Ohio State and again in 1975.

Tebow's Gators will play Bradford and the Sooners in the BCS national championship game Jan. 8 in Miami.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

